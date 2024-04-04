WATCH: Championship-winning F1 car takes tour of DC on barge in Potomac River

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — What’s that in the Potomac River? It’s not a fish — it’s an F1 car on a barge.

An RB19 — which won multiple championships in 2023 — rolled onto a barge Thursday morning to take a tour around the District.

Oracle Red Bull Racing said that this trip was a “surprise” for “unsuspecting Washingtonians” as a build-up for the Red Bull Showrun Washington D.C., which is scheduled for April 20.

The RB19 had already spent time touring landmarks throughout D.C. earlier in the week.

The Red Bull Showrun is scheduled to start on Friday, April 19 at 2 p.m. with an event at Union Market. It has more events on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

