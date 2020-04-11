Jimmie Johnson‘s record-tying seventh Cup title is in the spotlight for Championship Saturday as part of Racing Week in America on NBCSN.

Johnson’s 2016 crown tied him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most series titles. Relive that race at 8 p.m. ET. Also, Kurt Busch‘s dramatic championship in 2004, the first year of NASCAR’s Chase, is replayed at midnight.

Here is today’s schedule:

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2016 8 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR Championship – Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2004 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track – Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

Watch Championship Saturday starting at 8 pm ET on NBCSN originally appeared on NBCSports.com