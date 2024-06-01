How to watch the Champions League Final live stream: Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Just one victory away from eternal glory, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid clash in the 2024 Champions League Final today at Wembley Stadium. While the German outfit are looking to hoist their first Champions League trophy since 1997, Madrid have an opportunity to win an astounding ninth title over that same timespan.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch the Champions League final online, we have five different ways you can stream Dortmund vs Real Madrid for free.

Is There a Free Dortmund vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Paramount

There are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Dortmund vs Real Madrid today for free, so we’ll just quickly run through all of them:

Paramount+: This is the main streaming home for all things Champions League, as it includes every game of the tournament. That obviously doesn’t matter as much now, as there’s only one game left, but you can still watch the final in either English or Spanish with a subscription to the “Essential” plan, which comes with a seven-day free trial but is only $6 per month after that.

Amazon Prime Channels: If you’re a Prime subscriber, you can also get Paramount+ through Prime Channels. It includes all the same live and on-demand content, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial. If you don’t have Prime, you can start a free trial of both Prime and the Paramount+ channel at the same time.

Fubo: The “Pro” channel package comes with 180-plus live-TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). It also includes TUDN and UniMas, which will televise the match in Spanish. The Fubo free trial is seven days long.

YouTube TV: You’ll want to get the regular “Base Plan,” which comes with about 100 live-TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets), TUDN and UniMas. This comes with a five-day free trial, but you also get a 20-minute free preview even before you sign up.

DirecTV Stream: There are four different main channel packages. All of them include CBS (live in most markets), while the “Choice” package and above include UniMas, and the “Ultimate” bundle and above include TUDN. This comes with a five-day free trial.

Obviously all of these options have different long-term pros and cons, but if you just want to watch the Champions League final and then cancel your subscription before your free trial is up, then any of them will work just fine.

How to Watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be in a country that doesn’t have any live-stream options for this match, you can combine one of the aforementioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN). All of those services we just mentioned are US-only, but a VPN can make it look like you’re in the US (even if you’re physically located abroad), allowing you to bypass geo-locks.

We would recommend NordVPN, as it’s safe, fast and very easy to use. Or, you can also peruse our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals for some other options.

