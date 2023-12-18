How to watch Champions League draw for FREE: TV channel and live stream for last-16 draw today

Arsenal and Manchester City will learn who awaits them in the Champions League last-16 draw later today.

The Gunners sailed through the group stage as winners and can look forward to a slightly more favourable tie as they attempt to return to the quarter-finals of this competition for the first time since 2010.

City, meanwhile, made light work of their group as they attempt to defend their crown. No English club in the Champions League era have won Europe’s biggest prize back-to-back but few would doubt that Pep Guardiola’s side will take some beating.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will all have eyes on the latter stages too as the competition starts to get serious.

Here’s how to watch the action.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: You can follow the entire draw via Standard Sport's live blog!