Watch: Chad Johnson knocked off route by Bengals rookie Josh Newton

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's days of running NFL routes are behind him.

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver stopped by organized team activities (OTAs) Thursday, where he was shown up by rookie cornerback Josh Newton. According to the Bengals website, Johnson asked who wanted to take some releases during a cornerbacks huddle, and Newton quickly volunteered.

After some initial trash talking, the two players approached an imaginary line of scrimmage. And in the end, the rookie impressed Johnson, disrupting his route with hand thrusts they called "stabs."

"I ain't did no releases in like 12 years," Johnson said in the video. "He hurt my feelings. He put his hands all in my chest."

Johnson also posted about the experience on X/Twitter, writing, "When you haven't done releases in a decade and think you still got it."

“when you haven’t done releases in a decade & think you still got it” 😂 https://t.co/VHRa2zlzR2 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 30, 2024

Although Johnson's NFL days are behind him, the OTA faceoff was a full-circle moment for Newton. The Bengals site reports Newton used to watch Johnson's workouts on YouTube during the NFL lockout in 2011 when the rookie was just 11 years old.

"I think he's a Hall of Fame caliber receiver," Newton said.

Cincinnati picked Newton in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was the No. 149 overall pick.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Watch: Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson knocked off route by Bengals rookie