Watch: Chad Baker-Mazara is ejected from Auburn’s game vs. Yale

Auburn basketball will be without one of its key playmakers for the rest of the game due to a flagrant 2 foul call in the first half of its NCAA Tournament opener with Yale.

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected from Friday’s round of 32 game with Yale at the 16:32 mark in the first half after throwing an elbow toward Yale’s August Mahoney. The move, which was supposedly in retaliation, was called a flagrant 2 foul. CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore explains why the flagrant 2 was called.

“I think really, when you look – excessive in nature, completely unnecessary, not a basketball play,” Sterartore said. “When you see him starting up the court, he lines up his opponent, he looks and then he delivers … a strong elbow right to the chest of his opponent. There is nothing basketball-related with that one whatsoever. That’s why that rises to a Flagrant 2 foul and that activity we don’t want in basketball games. I think it’s a good decision by the officials.”

Following the ejection, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told CBS Sports’ Lauren Shehadi that Baker-Mazara’s absence throws a wrench into Auburn’s gameplan.

“Obviously – we just saw the replay – what he did was wrong,” Pearl said. “I thought it should’ve been a Flagrant 1. To remove him from the game after an entire season of work is something that, obviously, is going to disrupt us,” Pearl said. “He’s one of our very best players. And it was a retaliation. It was because he got hit in the throat a play before. He shouldn’t have retaliated.”

Here is a look at the action that resulted in Baker-Mazara’s ejection, as well as the action that sparked Baker-Mazara’s retaliation.

It appears this from August Mahoney was why CBM retaliated pic.twitter.com/LJLdXHXzqn — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) March 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire