WATCH: CFB Report shares highlight reel from legendary game

With Badger fans already on the edge of their seats ahead of the 2023 season, the College Football Report got them even more fired up Friday. They tweeted out a highlight reel from Wisconsin’s 70-31 Big Ten Championship victory over Nebraska.

In that contest, three legendary running backs (Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon) produced some insane stat lines, as seen below. All three of the athletes went on to the NFL, two of which, White (3x) and Gordon (2023) have won Super Bowls.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ball-carriers like these guys have made it hard to ignore Wisconsin as the potential “running back university” and stars like Jonathan Taylor and Braelon Allen have followed in their footsteps in recent years.

When Wisconsin ran for 539 Rushing Yards on #12 Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship 🏃

• James White also threw a TD🎯 • 50 Carries

• 539 Rushing Yards

• 8 Rushing TDs

• 10.8 YPC Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball & James White: Melvin Gordon

• 9 Carries

• 216 Rushing Yards… pic.twitter.com/UVx6VMAp4X — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire