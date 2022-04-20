Thomas Tuchel blames Chelsea pitch as angry Cesar Azpilicueta confronts own fans after Arsenal defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta angered by Chelsea supporters' reaction to the loss - GETTY IMAGES

Thomas Tuchel complained about the state of the Stamford Bridge pitch following Chelsea’s dramatic defeat at home to Arsenal, saying the surface is “awkward” and “difficult” for his players.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches at home and Tuchel described the amount of mistakes made by his players in recent games as “impossible”.

The Chelsea head coach admitted it sounded like an excuse to blame the pitch at Stamford Bridge but insisted that the unpredictability of the surface was behind Arsenal’s opening goal, scored by Eddie Nketiah after an error by Andreas Christensen.

“To say the pitch is difficult here, it sounds maybe like an excuse but it is a very difficult pitch we have here,” said Tuchel. “It is not in our favour and the ball bounces very, very awkwardly when it bounces to Andreas.”

Speaking about his team’s defensive lapses, Tuchel added: “It is a level of mistakes and amount of mistakes in consecutive games here at home which is impossible on this kind of level.

“It is simply impossible but we are doing this at the moment and you cannot win football games like this. It is impossible to win football matches when you do this amount of mistakes of this calibre. It is simply impossible. I don’t see it in any other matches. But I see it in consecutive matches of our games and it has to stop.”

Tuchel's comments came after Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in an angry exchange with Chelsea fans after the final whistle.

The Spanish defender was apparently angered by supporters' reaction to the loss, and was captured on television cameras confronting one individual in the front row of Stamford Bridge's West Stand.

Azpilicueta, who had walked over to the stand specifically to confront the fan with his arms outstretched, was also seen to gesticulate at him before walking away. The supporter appeared to hold his hands up in apology (watch video below).

César Azpilicueta approaches Chelsea fans following their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal 😳 pic.twitter.com/cmeOjwcZvA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022

After the match, Thomas Tuchel said he could "understand" the fan's anger when asked about the clash with Azpilicueta.

"I saw it," said the Chelsea head coach. "Honestly, I can also understand the fan."

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, admitted that his mind immediately jumped to Bukayo Saka’s missed penalty in last summer’s European Championship when the winger stepped up to take the late spot-kick to seal the win for Arsenal.

Saka missed the decisive penalty in England’s final against Italy but confidently scored here with his first effort since that night.

“When I saw Bukayo was going to take it, my first thought was to him back in the summer and what happened,” said Arteta. “But when that happened to Bukayo it happened for a reason and he learned so much and matured so much, which is why he’s having the season he’s having.

“For him to have the courage to take the penalty, because I’m sure it was in the back of his mind, it took great character and courage.”