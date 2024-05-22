Watch: Central PA lacrosse teams join Bellefonte in moving tribute to teammate who died

Just days after the death of their teammate, the Bellefonte Area High School boys lacrosse team honored 16-year-old Nathan Dan following the team’s last game of the season on Tuesday.

What they didn’t expect was for players from the three other teams at the district playoff game in Selinsgrove to join them.

In a video taken by Jennifer Pettina, a parent of a senior on the team, players from Bellefonte kneeled on the field in tribute to Nathan, following the loss to Selinsgrove. Players from Selinsgrove, Danville and Lewisburg then ran out on the field one by one, the circle growing larger as fans in the stands watched the emotional scene.

Nathan died Saturday afternoon in a swimming accident in Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County. He was a member of the lacrosse and basketball teams who touched the lives on many, Bellefonte High principal Mike Fedisson wrote in an email to families on Sunday.

Members of the Bellefonte team wore stickers with Nathan’s jersey number 15 on their helmets throughout Tuesday’s game, with posts on the team’s Facebook and Instagram pages including the hashtag #Forever15.

A GoFundMe that was started Monday for Nathan’s family has raised $28,118 with another memorial fundraiser event planned for June 5.