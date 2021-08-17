How to watch Celtics vs Kings in Summer League Championship

In this article:

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings will square off for the NBA Las Vegas Summer League championship on Tuesday night.

So far, both teams have managed to remain unbeaten in Las Vegas.

How did the Boston Celtics reach the NBA Summer League Championship Game?

The Celtics have been dominant in Summer League, going 4-0 to earn a spot in the final. The C’s punctuated their dominant play with a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has played well in Las Vegas, but his status for the championship game is still unclear.

How did the Sacramento Kings reach the NBA Summer League Championship Game?

The Kings leaned on their defense to beat the Dallas Mavericks and move to 4-0. A hard-nosed defensive strategy along with contributions from rookie guard Davion Mitchell have helped pave the way for the Kings’ success in Summer League.

The Kings will be without big man Chimezie Metu for the championship game. Metu earned a suspension after he threw a punch at Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi

How can I watch the NBA Summer League Championship Game?

The championship matchup will cap off the last day of Summer League play in Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will culminate with a Championship Game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6PM PT on ESPN.



The game will be broadcasted on ESPN on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.