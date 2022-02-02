How to watch Celtics vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream for NBA matchup

How to watch Celtics vs. Hornets: TV and streaming info originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The red-hot Boston Celtics will face a tough test Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte (28-23) currently owns a seventh-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just above the ninth-place C's (27-25). The last time these two teams faced off on Jan. 19, the Hornets escaped TD Garden with an 111-102 victory.

Since then, Boston has won four of its last six games. Each of those wins have been by double digits and three of them have come by 30 or more points.

The Celtics boast a league-best 102.9 defensive rating since Jan. 1, but they'll have their work cut out for them against a Hornets offense that leads the league with 114.5 points per game. Miles Bridges has been responsible for much of that scoring (20.2 ppg) with LaMelo Ball (19.5) and ex-Celtic Terry Rozier (18.2) right behind him.

Boston is expected to be at full strength for the Eastern Conference showdown. Dennis Schroder (right achilles tendinopathy) and Robert Williams (right big toe soreness) are listed as probable on the latest C's injury report.

As for the Hornets, they'll be without Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who didn't travel with the team after returning from health and safety protocols.

Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's Celtics vs. Hornets matchup at TD Garden:

What time do the Celtics play the Hornets?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Hornets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Hornets on?

Celtics-Hornets will air on NBC Sports Boston, with Mike Gorman (play-by-play), Brian Scalabrine (analysis) and Abby Chin (sideline) on the call.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Tune in to NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live with Amina Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Scalabrine and Chris Forsberg. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

Story continues

How to stream Celtics vs. Hornets live online

Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams