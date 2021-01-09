Watch Celtics' Tacko Fall's highlight-reel block on Russell Westbrook

WATCH: Tacko's highlight-reel block on Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall got first-quarter minutes for the first time in his NBA career Friday night, and he made the most of them.

The Boston Celtics phenom wasted no time making his presence felt vs. the Washington Wizards. Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook attempted a drive to the basket only to be denied by the 7-foot-5 Fall.

Watch:

Grant Williams missed Friday's game due to health and safety protocols, but he was cheering on his Celtics teammate from home:

YAAAAA TACKO!!!!!! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 9, 2021

Friday night marked Fall's second appearance in a game this season.