WATCH: Celtics stashed guard Yam Madar scores 23 points, 5 assists vs. Gilboa Galil

Boston Celtics 2020 draft stashed point guard Yam Madar continues to impress while honing his game for the NBA in the Israeli Premier Basketball League.

The Beit Dagan native didn’t manage to come away with the win against Premier League foe Gilboa Galil, but he did manage to hang 23 points and 5 assists on them in the process in another strong performance for the Celtics draftee with Hapoel Tel Aviv, his current team. Taken 47th overall by the Celtics in the 2020 NBA draft, Madar will be with Hapoel Tel Aviv until at least the end of this season.

He might be there longer if his current contract forces him to stick around longer, but he might also be stateside in the coming NBA season with a little luck.

Until then, check out these highlights of his last outing against Gilboa Gil this week in the clip embedded above put together by Tomasz Kordylewski.

