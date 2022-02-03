WATCH: Celtics’ Robert Williams III nails crucial block against PJ Washington’s attempted buzzer-beater to secure win vs. Hornets

Boston Celtics starting big man Robert Williams III is continuing to grow his game on both ends of the court, and has been a significant factor in the Celtics having won 10 of their last 14 games. Timelord even managed a critical clutch block on the perimeter to help seal the 113 – 107 win against a visiting Charlotte Hornets squad on Wednesday night.

The Texas A&M product put up 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks — including the late-game rejection that sent Hornets forward PJ Washington’s attempt at a game-winner at the buzzer for Charlotte into another dimension.

It was quite the impressive play, and if you would like to see it again for yourself or just want to see it for the first time, check out the clip embedded below put together by the folks at NBC Sports Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

