WATCH: Celtics pay tribute to Kobe Bryant in return to the TD Garden

The Boston Celtics returned home Thursday night to face the Golden State Warriors, and they made sure to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other lives lost in last weekend's tragedy.

The Celtics included plenty of highlight reel footage from Bryant's career with the Los Angeles Lakers while illuminating the floor with the No. 24.

No hype video. No lineup introductions. Just four minutes celebrating Kobe before Celtics-Warriors tipped in Boston. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 31, 2020

The Celtics honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the lives lost on Sunday pic.twitter.com/CMZdfR3UQc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

Bryant was highly respected around the NBA and his death came as a shock to the sports world. The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game was even postponed in the aftermath of his passing.

Not only did the Celtics honor Bryant with a video, but Jayson Tatum also wore a special pair of sneakers in honor of his hero.

The Lakers star's memory will live on forever, through his former teammates, coaches, his family and friends, and, of course, his fans.

