Watch Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward work out at Auerbach Center

At last, we're beginning to have some semblance of basketball back in our lives.

NBA practice facilities started to reopen on Monday, and a few Boston Celtics players immediately took advantage of their access to the Auerbach Center. Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Romeo Langford were among the C's spotted getting some work in.

Check it out in the videos below, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg.

As you wait for the NBA restart, here's 47 seconds of Jayson Tatum making jumpers that the Celtics passed along from today's workout (that also featured Gordon Hayward and Romeo Langford) pic.twitter.com/HZpVllkRif — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 8, 2020

And here's some Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/3m5o2YzACC — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 8, 2020

We still have to wait a while longer before we watch actual NBA games, but it's better than nothing.

When the NBA does return, there will be 22 teams competing for the remainder of the season. The league's proposed resumption date is July 31.

