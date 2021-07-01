WATCH: New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka raising the bar in Boston already

Kwani A. Lunis, co-host of the CLNS Media podcast “The A List” called the hire of former Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to become the 18th head coach of the Boston Celtics a day before it happened.

Lunis has plenty to say about the hire, and has very high expectations for the new Celtics coach, mirroring the buzz emanating everywhere from the team’s front office down to the fanbase. The “A List” host does believe there’s some additional steps needed to be taken to set Udoka and Boston up for success at the highest levels, but she’s evidently very happy with the hire overall.

Watch the video short embedded below to get Lunis’ assessment of the hire, and decide for yourself if you agree with her take on whether Udoka, as the 18th coach, is in a good position to bring home Banner 18.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

