WATCH: Celtics' emotional tribute video for Mike Gorman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A short video can't possibly sum up what Mike Gorman has meant to the Boston Celtics for the last 43 years, but the organization did its best with an emotional tribute Sunday at TD Garden.

During the final regular-season game of the legendary broadcaster's career, the Celtics took a moment to honor Gorman with a heartfelt video on the Jumbotron. C's fans followed with a standing ovation for the longtime voice of the team.

On the NBC Sports Boston broadcast, Gorman shared his emotional reaction to the tribute. You can watch the video above, or on YouTube below.

Earlier in the game, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu officially proclaimed April 14, 2024, as Mike Gorman Day in the city of Boston.

While this was the final regular-season game of Gorman's career, he will remain on the call throughout the Celtics' first-round playoff series.