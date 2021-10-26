WATCH: Celtics’ Dennis Schroder gets 23 points, 6 boards, 8 assists vs. Hornets (10/25)

Boston Celtics veteran guard Dennis Schroder had himself his best game yet with his new team on Monday, with the German floor general putting up some impressive numbers as he helped the Celtics secure the win in a 140 – 129 overtime road win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Schroder got a start in the absence of veteran big man Al Horford, who sat out with a strained adductor, and the cagy guard made the most of it. In a total of 36 minutes of play, Schroder put up 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and a block on 6-of-14 shooting and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. He only turned the ball over 1 time, with just 3 personal fouls as well.

Schroder may not always get as much playing time as he did on Monday night, but he certainly made a strong case he deserves it if he does play, reinforcing the perspectives of those who saw the signing as one of the best-value deals in recent memory — and one that ought to get him paid come next offseason.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

WATCH: Do the Boston Celtics need to trade Marcus Smart for a 'real' point guard? The Celtics will be without two rotation pieces for Monday's matchup with the Hornets WATCH: Could a Banner 17 Big Three reunion be in the works? Paul Pierce hints it might be WATCH: Grant Williams gets 19 points vs. Houston, shooting 69% (!) from 3 this season

List