Watch Celtics center Enes Kanter host Tacko Fall for Turkish 'cheat day'

New Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter puts a tremendous amount of effort into his offseason workouts, but he understands that every once in a while it makes sense to treat yourself.

He does that by having a "cheat day," also known as a day where you consume a ton of calories and eat foods you normally wouldn't cook if you're trying to stay healthy or in shape.

Kanter's latest cheat day was Friday, and he hosted Celtics Summer League sensation Tacko Fall for a meal featuring several different Turkish foods. Check out the scene in the video below:

Kanter and Fall are two of the most popular Celtics players right now, and you can bet fans would love to see this duo on the court next season.

Fall, a 7-foot-6 center who went undrafted out of UCF, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's last month and impressed during the team's Summer League tournament run in Las Vegas.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher and Rich" radio show that the team is "trying" to get a contract done with Fall.

