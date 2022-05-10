Watch Celtics celebrate Game 4 win vs. Bucks with cool locker room video

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Watch Celtics celebrate Game 4 win vs. Bucks with cool locker room video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on the road Monday night to even their second-round NBA playoff series at two wins apiece.

Al Horford scored a career-high 30 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter when he shot 6-for-6 from the field. Jayson Tatum also scored 30 points, while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each chipped in 18. The Celtics outscored the Bucks 43-28 in the fourth quarter.

The C's posted a video to Twitter of some cool locker room scenes after the 116-108 victory, where the mood was upbeat but also quite focused.

Check it out in the post below:

The pivotal Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden.

