WATCH: Celtics’ bench goes off, gets tech after Payton Pritchard hits 3 straight treys

The bench of the Boston Celtics absolutely lost its mind on the road in Moda Center as second-year point guard Payton Pritchard hit his third shot in a row from beyond the arc late in the Celtics’ 145 – 117 beatdown of a struggling Portland Trail Blazers squad down multiple, key players.

Pritchard, who has had to snatch his playing time in fits and starts so far this season while buried in a deeper depth chart for Boston in 2021-22, came into the game and started to sizzle quickly, hitting trey after trey on his way to 19 points in just 18 minutes of play while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-10 from deep.

The celebrations got a little *too* intense, earning the Celtics a technical foul and an apology from head coach Ime Udoka to Portland for the exuberant bench celebration.

Watch the video embedded above courtesy of NBC Sports Boston to see the festivities for yourself.

