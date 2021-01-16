WATCH: Celtics bench goes nuts Tacko Fall as banks deep shot

WATCH: C's bench goes nuts after Tacko banks one from deep originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Boston Celtics big man entered Friday night's win over the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter and instantly stole the show. With one minute left in the game, Fall banked home a shot that sent the C's bench into a frenzy.

Watch Fall's shot, and the bench's awesome reaction, below:

The bench LOST IT. #Tackomania 🌮 pic.twitter.com/8hQq1bryYd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021

The shot was ruled a 2 instead of a 3 since Fall's toe was on the line, but it was still incredible nonetheless.

Jaylen Brown was hyped about Tacko-mania after the game:

"Y'all gotta give Tacko his ***** respect!"



JAYLEN pic.twitter.com/UL3NWIrOCD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021

Fall continues to make the most of his limited action. The 7-foot-5 phenom finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds and a block in seven minutes.

The Celtics extended their win streak to five games with the 124-97 victory.