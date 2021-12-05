Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Payton Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers

Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics had a grand time in Portland on Saturday night.

They gave their best offensive performance of the season, shooting 56.3 percent from the floor -- including a staggering 56.8 percent rate (21 of 37) from beyond the arc -- in a 145-117 road win. Boston's 145 points scored are its highest total in a game this season.

The real fun came late in the fourth quarter when Payton Pritchard drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

The Celtics bench went absolutely crazy after the second 3-point shot. Dennis Schroder was so overcome with excitement that Grant Williams gave him fake CPR.

Check out the hilarious scene in the video below:

CELTICS WIN 🔥🔥🔥 & we aren't sure if anyone has ever had as much fun as this Celtics bench pic.twitter.com/mL2S62HTWk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2021

Here's the entire sequence:

If you're a Payton Pritchard fan, you're going to want to watch this pic.twitter.com/f69cEX37t7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2021

The Celtics' bench was given a technical foul for its actions, which wasn't too surprising. But that's a technical foul you'll take 10 times out of 10.

The C's resume their Western Conference road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers.