Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Payton Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics had a grand time in Portland on Saturday night.

They gave their best offensive performance of the season, shooting 56.3 percent from the floor -- including a staggering 56.8 percent rate (21 of 37) from beyond the arc -- in a 145-117 road win. Boston's 145 points scored are its highest total in a game this season. 

The real fun came late in the fourth quarter when Payton Pritchard drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes. 

The Celtics bench went absolutely crazy after the second 3-point shot. Dennis Schroder was so overcome with excitement that Grant Williams gave him fake CPR. 

Check out the hilarious scene in the video below:

Here's the entire sequence:

The Celtics' bench was given a technical foul for its actions, which wasn't too surprising. But that's a technical foul you'll take 10 times out of 10.

The C's resume their Western Conference road trip Tuesday night with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

