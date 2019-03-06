Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Guerschon Yabusele's 3-point shot vs. Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A lot of has been made in recent weeks of the emotion (or lack thereof) on the Boston Celtics' bench during games, but there was no shortage of energy Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

The Celtics demolished the defending champion Golden State Warriors on their home floor, cruising to a 128-95 win.

One of the highlights of the game came in garbage time at the end of the fourth quarter when Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele hit a 3-point shot from the corner. The basket drew a fantastic reaction from the C's bench, and it included some imitations of Yabu's famous bow-and-arrow plus dab celebration.

Take a look in the tweets and video below:

😏 pic.twitter.com/NI9MkR9iDL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2019

Of course, it's a lot easier to have a good time when you're embarrassing the league's best team on national television, but this kind of camaraderie and body language from the bench is a pretty encouraging sign for the Celtics as they try to steer their season in the right direction during this road trip.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Celtics guard Terry Rozier and forward Jayson Tatum stuck up for center Aron Baynes after Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins started talking trash at him after an offensive foul that resulted in two technical fouls (one on both Rozier and Cousins).

It was one of a few instances during Tuesday's game where the Celtics looked like a stronger team than we've seen them all season.

