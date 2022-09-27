Watch: CeeDee Lamb makes incredible one-handed TD grab and Social Media reacted accordingly

John Williams
·3 min read

It was a tale of two halves for former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After an egregious drop in the first half that would have been an easy touchdown, Lamb made up for it with a clutch drive in the fourth quarter.

With the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants locked in a 13-13 tie, the Cowboys got the ball early in the fourth quarter. CeeDee Lamb picked up 17 yards on a throw from Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush to get them going offensively. Three plays later, the Cowboys faced a fourth and four at the Giants’ 41-yard line.

On the snap, Lamb went to the line to gain and simply turned around, and Rush hit him right on the numbers. The star wide receiver held on as he took a huge hit from a Giants defender. That provided the Cowboys with a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, Rush found Lamb on the left sideline for a 26-yard gain setting the Cowboys up with a first and goal at the one-yard line. Then Rush threw a bullet fade to the left corner, again, to CeeDee Lamb, who made a spectacular one-handed catch to give the Cowboys a seven-point lead.

It was a fantastic catch, and social media reacted accordingly.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

