Watch: CeeDee Lamb makes incredible one-handed TD grab and Social Media reacted accordingly

It was a tale of two halves for former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After an egregious drop in the first half that would have been an easy touchdown, Lamb made up for it with a clutch drive in the fourth quarter.

With the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants locked in a 13-13 tie, the Cowboys got the ball early in the fourth quarter. CeeDee Lamb picked up 17 yards on a throw from Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush to get them going offensively. Three plays later, the Cowboys faced a fourth and four at the Giants’ 41-yard line.

On the snap, Lamb went to the line to gain and simply turned around, and Rush hit him right on the numbers. The star wide receiver held on as he took a huge hit from a Giants defender. That provided the Cowboys with a fresh set of downs.

Two plays later, Rush found Lamb on the left sideline for a 26-yard gain setting the Cowboys up with a first and goal at the one-yard line. Then Rush threw a bullet fade to the left corner, again, to CeeDee Lamb, who made a spectacular one-handed catch to give the Cowboys a seven-point lead.

It was a fantastic catch, and social media reacted accordingly.

Incredible Catch

CeeDee Lamb turned it on

Never a doubt in anyone's mind that CeeDee Lamb is capable of that. Just a matter of doing it consistently. One of the best possessions of his young career. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 27, 2022

Huge Drive for Lamb

Story continues

Four monster plays by CeeDee Lamb on that drive. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 27, 2022

Took over the game

If you are an elite WR in the NFL, you need to take over drives. CeeDee Lamb just did that on a drive that started at the Giants 10-yard line. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 27, 2022

At a huge moment in the game

Best drive of CeeDee Lamb's career. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 27, 2022

A Beauty

One handed TD from CeeDee Lamb. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 27, 2022

WR1 doing WR1 things

CEEDEE LAMB. NOW THAT'S WR1 THINGS. — Mauricio Rodríguez (@MauNFL) September 27, 2022

Found that Dawg at halftime

Nahhh CEEDEE LAMB DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/UHQmBmNF9b — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 27, 2022

Earlier in the drive, picked up a huge 4th down

CeeDee Lamb makes a great catch, right at the line to gain, while getting ANNIHILATED. But he hangs on. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 27, 2022

Bounced back in a big way

As much smoke as I blew CeeDee Lamb's way tonight, that was a big boy catch that was much needed — and really what you expect from your No. 1 wideout. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 27, 2022

Having a breakout performance

That’s the CeeDee Lamb the Cowboys have been waiting for all season. — Josh Clark (@JoshClark1053) September 27, 2022

The catch was something else

Holy Ceedee Lamb 🤯 — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 27, 2022

Made so many plays

CeeDee Lamb said I'm gonna make you forget about that drop. What a fantastic drive from Cedarian. The catch on 4th down was the most impressive of the bunch. Held on despite getting destroyed. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 27, 2022

Another fantastic angle of the catch

CeeDee Lamb helped up the photographer after scoring this TD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NBTts3VG6O — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Clutch drive and clutch catch by CeeDee Lamb

What an answer by the #Cowboys on that drive. Ballsy call on fourth down at midfield and capped by CeeDee Lamb redeeming himself in a MAJOR WAY. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 27, 2022

Rush said, "Lamb down there somewhere"

I think Cooper Rush likes throwing to this CeeDee Lamb guy. pic.twitter.com/4ooTYkqytw — Sean Martin ✭ (@SeanMartinNFL) September 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire