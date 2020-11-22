Watch: CeeDee Lamb makes amazing catch for Cowboys’ TD

Barry Werner

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough season. However, they did mine a gem in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Check out the spectacular grab the rookie from Oklahoma made Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamb is doing everyone who has worn No. 88 at wideout for the Cowboys quite proud.

 

Latest Stories