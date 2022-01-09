WATCH: Cedrick Wilson’ second TD gives Cowboys another record

When wide receiver Michael Gallup went down with a torn ACL in Week 17, there was some concern of how the Dallas offense would fill the hole without the big-play, jump-ball receiver. Many fans must have forgotten how well the offense hummed while Gallup was out most of the season’s first half. In the first half of Week 18 wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has reminded them.

Wilson scored the first touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, helping Dallas set their single-season franchise record for points (now at 496) and now has his second touchdown grab of the game. The scoring opportunity was set up by an impressive catch by CeeDee Lamb over the middle for 31 yards and quarterback Dak Prescott went back to Wilson in the red zone for another score.

With the touchdown, Dallas has scored 11 straight touchdowns on red zone opportunities and it’s the second multi-touchdown game of Wilsons career, the first being in Seattle during the 2020 season. His sixth score of the season joins CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz and is the first time Dallas has had four different players with at least that many receiving touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson's second TD tonight gives him six for the year, joining Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz as Cowboys with at least six receiving TD. First time in franchise history they've had four players with at least six TD receptions in one season.@1053thefan — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 9, 2022

