WATCH: Cedric Tillman mosses Eagles defender during joint practice

The Cleveland Browns added another wide receiver to the room in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, selecting Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee. His debut against the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game was a stellar one, and now he is making waves as the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles engage in joint practices this week.

Skying above veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox, Tillman pulled down a leaping grab in the endzone. Expect the rookie wide receiver to play a plethora of snaps right away (around 15-20) and to make an impact when on the field.

The Browns got a good one.

#Browns rookie WR Cedric Tillman makes an excellent leaping TD catch from Deshaun Watson in one-on-ones over #Eagles veteran CB Avonte Maddox pic.twitter.com/rUJGWN97Bz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2023

