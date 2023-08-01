Watch: CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco tells Trevor Lawrence he is his MVP pick

Trevor Lawrence broke out in his second NFL season and earned a spot among the top quarterbacks heading into the upcoming season.

Year one was tough for Lawrence, who was thrown into a situation in which no rookie quarterback could have succeeded. In an improved situation in year two with a Super Bowl-winning head coach and an improved roster around him, Lawrence excelled and led the Jaguars on a crazy season.

In 2022, Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Leading his team to their first 10-win season since 2017, Lawrence had the Jaguars on a wild playoff run that saw the team fall 27-20 in the AFC Divisional to the eventual Super Bowl Champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco expects an even bigger season in 2023 from Lawrence, telling him he is his pick to win NFL MVP.

.@PriscoCBS tells Trevor Lawrence he is his pick for MVP this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/HbX61S8TTR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 31, 2023

