WATCH: CBS Sports profiles Bills’ Von Miller pregame

Prior to the start of the Bills-Dolphins Week 3 contest, CBS Sports had a sit down feature on pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller discussed his decision to sign with the Bills this spring and how different he feels about the fans of his new team.

Check out the full segment below:

"Bills Mafia is just something totally different."@VonMiller has fit in perfectly so far with the @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/Eeqbzge1x0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

