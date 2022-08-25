WATCH: CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell sings praises of Ohio State wide receivers

Over the last few years, THE Ohio State football program has become THE destination for wide receivers. Ever since Brian Hartline took the keys to the wide receiver room, he has recruited at a high level and developed guys that make it to the next level. Each year, it seems to be rinse and repeat as well.

As we get ready to kick off the 2022 college football season, it’s looking like the Buckeyes will have one of the best receiving groups in college football again despite losing two guys to the first round of the NFL draft.

Count CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell as a believer. He sang the praises of the Ohio State receivers on a segment on CBS Sports Network, singling out not just Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Marvin Harrison Jr, Julian Fleming, and Emeka Egbuka.

Oh, and he had some fantastic things to say about Hartline as well.

"Ohio State's going to have THE BEST offense in the entire country this year." —@dannykanell on @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/JkVVpygSYK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 23, 2022

Kanell isn’t alone in this thought. Many websites and publications believe that the OSU offense will be the best in the country again, and a lot of it has to do with the talented wide receivers Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud will be throwing the ball to.

