Watch: CBS Sports crew makes Georgia vs. Clemson picks

We are just nine days away from a top-five clash between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

It’s not every year we get one of the biggest games of the entire year as a season opener, but I think we should make this a tradition. The excitement level around Athens, and college football in general, is as high as ever.

In preparation for the big matchup, the CBS Sports crew, featuring former Georgia star Aaron Murray, Brian Jones and former Florida Gator Kevin Carter made their game picks, which surprisingly turned out in favor of the Bulldogs, who are a three-point underdog.

Watch the clip here:

No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 3 Clemson to start the season. The crew make their picks! @KevinCarter_93 – Georgia @aaronmurray11 – Georgia @JonesN4mo – Georgia pic.twitter.com/VFDCVkOmPN — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 24, 2021

Clemson will be led by a new signal caller in D.J. Uiagalelei, who showed glimpses of an elite arm at times last season, while the Bulldogs are led by gunslinger J.T. Daniels, who returns as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. Both quarterbacks are Heisman favorites.

That said, facing the opposing defenses will be no easy task. Both Clemson and Georgia return a slew of talent on that side of the ball. Yes, Georgia does have to prove it’s worth in the secondary after losing four starters to the NFL draft, but the 2021 Bulldogs’ roster is as loaded as ever.

And coach Kirby Smart recently said Georgia’s minor injuries are all day-to-day, opening the door for a healthier roster headed into the game. Guys like Darnell Washington, John Fitzpatrick, Tykee Smith and Dominick Blaylock all have a shot at gameplay.

Story continues

On the other side, Clemson is healthy, per reports, but the Tigers will also have to prove something at cornerback. The Tigers have six corners on the roster – which is usually around eight – and two of those guys are true freshman.

This very well could be a classic shootout in Charlotte but all signs point to a great game regardless.

“UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is back! In the podcast’s 2021 kickoff episode, J.C. is joined by former Georgia football greats Tavarres King, Kieth Marshall and Armarlo Herrera to talk about their time in Athens, the 2021 Bulldogs and Georgia vs. Clemson! Listen here: