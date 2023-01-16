WATCH: CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason: Bills’ Josh Allen won’t be happy

Following the Bills’ 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the Wild-Card round, the CBS Sports studio was blunt about the play of quarterback Josh Allen.

Former QB Boomer Esiason said the Bills and Allen must play better moving forward… or else their stay in the NFL postseason could be cut short.

Check out CBS Sports clip below for the post-game discussion:

"I don't think Josh Allen's gonna be totally happy with his performance."@7BOOMERESIASON on the Bills & their QB1 squeezing out a W against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/vBYgya8Hln — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2023

