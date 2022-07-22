WATCH: CBS Sports believes Bills’ Gabriel Davis will breakout in 2022

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Will Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis have a breakout season in 2022? Well, he kind of did already… at least he had a breakout postseason.

His four-touchdown outing in the playoffs in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs was record setting. But next season will be Davis’ first time seeing starting snaps for an extensive period during the year.

CBS Sports posted a video, asked that question, and provided an answer:

Yes.

Check out the video below:

