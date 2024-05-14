How to Watch CBS Online Without Cable to Livestream PGA, WNBA, NFL Games & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just because you cut the cable cord doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your favorite local channels — including CBS. The channel has become one of the go-to destinations for reality competition shows like Survivor, Amazing Race and Raid the Cage as well as nail-biting crime dramas and comedies such as Blue Bloods, NCIS, The Equalizer, Ghosts and Young Sheldon. Thanks to CBS Sports, you also get to watch live sporting events like the WNBA season and PGA tournaments while the fall and winter months bring live NFL games and more.

Live TV platforms are providing affordable streaming options to watch local channels without having to spend more than $100 a month. Rather than connect the cord, you can take advantage of free trials and promos going on that’ll score savings and allow you to watch CBS at home without cable.

Keep reading to learn more about where to watch CBS online.

How to Watch CBS Online Without Cable for Free

If you don’t have cable, you may be able to watch CBS at home with a HD antenna like one of these from Amazon here. You can also get instant access to CBS through the channel’s official streaming platform Paramount+. Along with CBS, you’ll also be able to stream content from Nickelodeon, MTV, Bet, Comedy Central, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel. If you already have a subscription, just log into your account to livestream content.

Don’t have Paramount+? New users will receive a seven-day free trial when you sign up. Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged based on the plan you choose at checkout.

get paramount+ free trial here

There are two plans to choose from: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime. The Essential plan is ad-supported package and is the cheapest option at $5.99 a month. You’ll get access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies including exclusive and original content as well as NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and 24/7 live news on CBS News.

GET: PARAMOUNT+ SUBSCRIPTION $5.99

If you want to go ad-free, you can subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month and you’ll not only receive access Showtime’s exclusive and original programs, but your local CBS station, additional live sports such as The Masters and NWSL and the ability to download content to watch on the go.

GET: PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME $11.99

How to Stream CBS Live Online Free

Below, ShopBillboard rounded up additional live TV streaming platforms that offer CBS and/or CBS Sports online without cable, including promos and offers that can get the channel for free or a discounted price.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is offering one month of its Sports Pack for free when you bundle one of its four packages. New users who sign up will also receive a five-day free trial, which will let you watch CBS Sports and more for free. Only the Ultimate and Premiere packages offer CBS Sports with plans starting at $110 (reg. $135) for more than 160 channels available. Packages include local channels, unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously.

Once the month is up you’ll be charged the subscription price based on what package you choose at checkout.

get directv stream free trial here

FuboTV

FuboTV is another affordable option offering a seven-day free trial for new users who sign up. There are four packages to choose from and ever single one includes CBS and CBS Sports. You’ll receive more than 185 channels starting at $80 (once the free trial is over). Along with the ability to livestream channels, you’ll get 1,000 hours of DVR and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Upgrade to the Elite or Premier packages for 4K quality as well as Paramount+ with Showtime included for no added cost (only included in the Premier package).

get fubotv free trial

Hulu + Live TV

Want the most bang for your buck? Hulu + Live TV doesn’t just let you watch everything within the Hulu library, it also gives you more than 90 live TV channels including CBS to watch sports including PGA, WNBA and more at home.

If you don’t have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, the streamer is offering a rare free trial that’ll get you your first three days free. Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged the regular subscription fee of $77 a month.

get hulu + live tv free trial here

For even more content, you can also bundle Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+ to watch additional exclusive and original sporting events and programs that won’t air on CBS.

Can You Get CBS With Amazon Prime?

You can watch CBS shows and content when you add Paramount+ as a premium channel to your Prime subscription. Paramount + is the official distributor and streaming platform for CBS, which means you’ll get access to exclusive and original content all within the Prime Video library. Just go to the Prime Channel storefront and you can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+. Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged $5.99 a month on top of your Prime membership subscription.

get paramount+ on prime video here

Don’t have a Prime membership? Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new users who sign up — and you can stack on the Paramount+ free trial giving you access to all the benefits of a Prime membership as well as the ability to watch everything within the Paramount+ library, for free.

get AMAZON prime free trial here

Is CBS On Hulu?

You won’t be able to livestream CBS programs with just a Hulu membership, but you can get live content when you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV. This includes everything from college sports, NFL and hit reality shows like The Amazing Race and Big Brother. Having just a Hulu membership will let you watch CBS shows and content the next day, but typically doesn’t include major sporting events.