Watch: CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper nearly gets hit but stands her ground at AT&T Byron Nelson

Tim Schmitt
·1 min read
McKINNEY, Texas — There’s not much that fazes Dottie Pepper, who has a pair of majors, 17 LPGA titles and decades of broadcast journalism on her impressive resume.

But even Pepper giggled nervously on Saturday after she was nearly struck by a ball during the third round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson while watching a group that included leaders Alex Noran and Sam Burns.

Noran pushed a drive a bit to the right at TPC Craig Ranch, and the ball nearly clipped Pepper as it went by.

Pepper, who lives in Saratoga Springs, New York, and is married to occasional Golfweek contributor David Normoyle, brushed it off.

“Almost got me,” Pepper said. “Don’t flinch. I didn’t.”

Pepper later joked she might wear a helmet next. She joined CBS Sports as a reporter and analyst in 2016 and was elevated to the role of lead on-course reporter for the 2020 season. She has also worked for the Golf Channel, NBC, Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

    Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2. Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-times champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.