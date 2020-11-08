WATCH: CB Vernon Hargreaves gets first interception with Texans

Vernon Hargreaves with the pick! #WeAreTexans
📺: #HOUvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ul5IFJEdQc pic.twitter.com/LDkECzSXpf
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
The Houston Texans defense dropped three sure interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was not going to add to those numbers.
In the third quarter in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field, Hargreaves, who was a midseason addition for the Texans last season, claimed off waivers, recorded his first career interception with Houston as he picked off rookie sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton. Hargreaves and the officials presumed he was untouched and allowed him to take the ball down to the Jaguars’ 3-yard line, but an official review determined he was down by contact near the Texans’ 25-yard line.
The Texans made good use of the takeaway, as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to receiver Will Fuller on the ensuing drive to take a 27-16 lead.