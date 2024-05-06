Watch the Cavs play: Click here for tickets

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Boston this week for the start of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and fans can still take part in the fun!

Tickets are now available for Tuesday and Thursday’s watch parties at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Doors for the Game 1 Watch Party will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, one hour before the scheduled 7 p.m. tip-off.

The Cavs said that at these watch parties, fans will watch the game live on the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse HUMONGOTRON while enjoying a high-energy experience with game entertainment and activities.

General Admission Tickets for the Watch Party are available for $5. All proceeds benefit the Cavaliers Community Foundation’s work to support youth in Northeast Ohio. There is a six-ticket limit per person. Click here to get your tickets now.

Tickets for the Cavaliers’ three possible Eastern Conference Semifinals home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale today. They are open to the General Public at 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it to a game but want to still come downtown for the fun, you can.

The Cavaliers will host a free outdoor Fan Fest on Gateway Plaza before the home games. The Fan Fests will feature fun for fans of all ages, including Cavs-inspired face paint, food trucks, performances by the Cavs Entertainment teams, prizes, giveaways and much more!

