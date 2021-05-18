The Old Trafford faithful has been waiting for moments like this for a long, long time, back in the building after spending the majority of a year outside their hallowed home.

And, oh my did Edinson Cavani deliver.

Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola and Manchester United’s Uruguyan striker know each other well from Paris Saint-Germain, and the former might want to turn off notifications from the latter if they remain in touch.

Cavani’s beat the Fulham keeper from waaaaaaay outside the 18 on Tuesday as Manchester United opened up a first-half lead on the relegated Cottagers at Old Trafford.

The goal was great, but how about the tricky flick from Bruno Fernandes to split a pair of backs and send Cavani into acres of space.

The goal (atop this post) is Cavani’s 10th this Premier League season, and the 34-year-old South American now has 16 goals and six assists in 1,973 minutes for the Red Devils.

Those numbers aren’t too far off from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s fantastic first season at Old Trafford, as both players’ signings were greeted with scoffing from fans of other big PL sides. In fact, you could argue that Cavani has been more productive.

Ibrahimovic had 23 goals and six assists in around 2900 minutes, 17 and five coming in the Premier League.

More USMNT news

MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch Promotion playoffs: Bournemouth, Swansea seize slim leads in leg 1 Championship playoffs: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Follow @NicholasMendola

WATCH: Cavani scores extra-long-range goal off Bruno’s clever flick originally appeared on NBCSports.com