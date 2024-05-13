Watch: Cavaliers honor fallen Euclid officer before Game 4

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Prior to Monday night’s playoff game against the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers honored a Euclid police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

As seen in the video above, the team asked for a moment of silence for Jacob Derbin, who was just 23 years old and starting out his career in the police force.

Members of the Euclid Police Force held the American flag across the court during the national anthem, which was sung by a Cleveland police officer.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals currently sits at 2-1, Boston up.

