Watch: Catch No. 1,400 for Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald has reached plenty of plateaus and milestones. The Arizona Cardinals’ wideout hit another one on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Check out the 1,400th catch of his remarkable Hall of Fame career.
.@LarryFitzgerald joins @JerryRice as the only players in NFL history to record 1,400 career receptions. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/y0Odw1vnMD
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2020
1️⃣,4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣@LarryFitzgerald has joined Jerry Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 1,400 career receptions. pic.twitter.com/wojSeMBKMK
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 26, 2020
That was a very cool homage to @LarryFitzgerald by NBC. When you are essentially 2nd all time in so many categories to only Jerry Rice… you’ve crushed it. Now look at the QB’s Jerry played with..and look at Larry’s pic.twitter.com/02D8zC5T7f
— trey wingo (@wingoz) October 26, 2020