WATCH: Carson Wentz throws first TD in Colts uniform
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t waste too much time during his debut with his new team on Sunday, finding Zach Pascal for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Down 14-3 in the second quarter, Wentz orchestrated a seven-play drive that went 68 yards down the field. It got started on a deep crosser to Parris Campbell for 24 yards.
Inside the red zone, Wentz found Pascal in the slot for the team’s first touchdown of the season.
Wentz 2️⃣ Pascal.
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/u9GapbDaqu
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 12, 2021
