WATCH: Carson Wentz takes the field at OTAs donning No. 11 jersey

The Kansas City Chiefs have had some outstanding players wearing the No. 11 jersey over the years.

Most notably, quarterback Alex Smith wore No. 11 for Kansas City from 2013 through 2017, helping to lift the Chiefs back to relevance in Andy Reid’s first years as the team’s head coach.

When Smith left Western Missouri to start his tenure with the Washington Football Team in 2018, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson took over the number before Marquez Valdes-Scantling arrived in Kansas City in 2022.

Now, backup quarterback Carson Wentz is donning the No. 11 jersey with pride and was spotted wearing his Chiefs uniform for the first time at Kansas City’s organized team activities on Wednesday.

The new backup QB .. Carson Wentz #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/SJbyR31G6r — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 22, 2024

While Wentz isn’t likely to see consistent action for the Chiefs in the 2024 regular season, the legacy of the number will live on with him in the preseason and on the sideline as he seeks to become Kansas City’s next great second-stringer.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire