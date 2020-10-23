Watch: Carson Wentz finds Boston Scott to cap Eagles’ stunning rally

The Philadelphia Eagles looked totally flat. Doug Pederson’s group was going nowhere, down 21-10, with less than five minutes left in an NFC East clash Thursday with the Giants.

And then, finally, after sleeping through 55 minutes, Carson Wentz and the offense awoke.

The Eagles got a touchdown and failed on the 2-point conversion to cut it to 21-16. They got the ball back and marched down the field.

The Eagles had first-and-goal but Jason Kelce was hit with a personal foul that pushed them to the 18.

No problem. There is a reason the Giants are 1-5 on their way to 1-6. Wentz found Boston Scott with a great pass and reception and the Eagles were on their way to 2-4-1.



