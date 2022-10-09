WATCH: Carson Wentz connect with Dyami Brown second touchdown of the day

When the Washington Commanders need a spark in their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Carson Wentz looks for second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown.

In the first half, Wentz found Brown for a 75-yard touchdown — the first of Brown’s NFL career — to give the Commanders a 7-3 lead.

The pair weren’t done hooking up in Sunday’s game.

In the third quarter, with the Commanders trailing 14-10, Wentz found Brown along the left sideline in one-on-one coverage and lofted a beautiful pass over Brown’s shoulder, and he made a terrific catch to give Washington a 17-14 lead.

The 30-yard touchdown gave Brown 105 yards receiving on two receptions for his first career 100-yard game.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, their defense blew another coverage, which set up Derrick Henry’s second touchdown of the day as Tennessee went back on top, 21-17.

