WATCH: Carson Wentz connect with Dyami Brown second touchdown of the day
When the Washington Commanders need a spark in their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Carson Wentz looks for second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown.
In the first half, Wentz found Brown for a 75-yard touchdown — the first of Brown’s NFL career — to give the Commanders a 7-3 lead.
The pair weren’t done hooking up in Sunday’s game.
In the third quarter, with the Commanders trailing 14-10, Wentz found Brown along the left sideline in one-on-one coverage and lofted a beautiful pass over Brown’s shoulder, and he made a terrific catch to give Washington a 17-14 lead.
OMG WHAT A CATCH @deuce2_🤯
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/e2CMotOgHe
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2022
The 30-yard touchdown gave Brown 105 yards receiving on two receptions for his first career 100-yard game.
Unfortunately for the Commanders, their defense blew another coverage, which set up Derrick Henry’s second touchdown of the day as Tennessee went back on top, 21-17.