WATCH: Carson Wentz connect for 75-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders were off to another slow start offensively in their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans from FedEx Field. A bad snap on third down stalled a promising Washington drive, leading to a 50-yard Joey Slye field goal to cut Tennessee’s early lead to 7-3.

After another impressive defensive series, the Commanders took possession at their own 25-yard line. On the first play, quarterback Carson Wentz faked the handoff and went deep to second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown for a 75-yard touchdown.

It was the first career touchdown for Brown.

With rookie Jahan Dotson out for the game with a hamstring injury, Brown was going to play more and have the opportunity to show everyone why he was considered a third-round steal in the 2021 NFL draft. We discussed Brown’s potential opportunity ahead of Sunday’s game.

It was Washington’s longest touchdown pass since Terry McLaurin’s 75-yarder in 2019.

