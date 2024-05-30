Watch Carson Beck’s arm talent on display in workout with Georgia teammates

While we may be in a quiet period of college football, Georgia Bulldogs are still hard at work ahead of the 2024 season.

We’re officially under 100 days until the Bulldogs kick things off in Atlanta versus a talented Clemson team. It will not only be an early test, but also a barometer of improvements made by star quarterback Carson Beck this offseason.

It’s hard to point out flaws in Beck’s game. He led the SEC in passing as a first-year starter, helping UGA to a 13-1 record and narrow College Football Playoff miss. Even though Beck didn’t play his best game against Alabama, the Dawgs were still just a handful of plays away from an SEC Championship and playoff appearance.

So what does Beck need to do to surpass the production he had as a junior?

Chemistry is my answer. He has the arm talent, mobility and knows the offense like the back of his hand. What the Bulldogs need is chemistry built with a largely new-look receiver room that will miss Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Oh, and superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

It seems like Beck is putting in extra work in building that understanding with his pass catchers. He is seen in the video below throwing to UGA receivers Dillion Bell, Dominic Lovett and Colbie Young. Tight end Oscar Delp was also present.

Carson Beck is college football’s leading returning passer and projected as a top pick in 2025 NFL mock draft.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire