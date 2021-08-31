WATCH: Carmelo Anthony practices in Lakers gear for first time

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is already preparing for the season to begin.

Anthony, 37, signed a one-year deal for the minimum with the Lakers this offseason and is expected to have a prominent role as a catch-and-shoot threat.

Anthony drilled 40.9% of his 3s last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, a career-high mark for the longtime veteran. The quality of looks he’ll receive alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook should be even better than what he had last year.

With about a month and a half remaining until the start of the 2021-22 season, Anthony is already in the Lakers practice facility getting shots up, courtesy of the official Lakers Twitter:

Melo getting buckets in the Purple and Gold 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Mi6aqdXw5P — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 30, 2021

Anthony also got work in with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, via Handy’s Instagram:

Anthony explained how the process of the entire season is what he’s looking forward to, not just playing games. These are types of early moments Anthony will remember as the season progresses.