Watch Carmelo Anthony, James Harden working on chemistry at “Black Ops” runs in NYC

Chris Brickley ‘s path to having one of the most star-studded NBA summer runs began when he worked with the Knicks and developed a close relationship with Carmelo Anthony. That opened other doors, Brickley now has his own gym, and it is packed this time of year with guys getting their bodies and game back in shape.

Or, in the case of Anthony and James Harden, developing a little chemistry.

Instagram Photo

Don’t read too much into this, as talented as the players may be it’s still a summer pick-up game, which just like yours at the local Y/park/school is not known for elite defense. Still, it’s a good way for Anthony and Harden to get to know each other’s game a little better.

The run has been packed this week with Serge Ibaka, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Enes Kanter and others.

Instagram Photo

“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there.”